Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.91. 3,099,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

