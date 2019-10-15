Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.89. 1,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.47. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $212.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

