Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.42. The company had a trading volume of 108,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

