Genuine Parts (GPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.65-5.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.65-5.75 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

