GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.48. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 41.94%.

In other news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

