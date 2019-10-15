Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455. Global Indemnity has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.