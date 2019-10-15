Golem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Golem has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Ethfinex, ABCC and Coinbe. Golem has a total market cap of $50.82 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01038435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00090572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,450,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitMart, Coinbe, ABCC, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Huobi, YoBit, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Iquant, BigONE, Binance, Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, Poloniex, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Braziliex, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, WazirX, Koinex, DragonEX, OOOBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.