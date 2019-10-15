GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 73000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About GPM Metals (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

