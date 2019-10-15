Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.39

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Graham has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Graham stock opened at $641.62 on Tuesday. Graham has a 12 month low of $553.26 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $680.03 and its 200-day moving average is $699.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.89 by ($0.53). Graham had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

