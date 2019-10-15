Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.08. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 109,049 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.63 price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.39.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Hernan Martinez sold 57,100 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$319,366.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,192.52. Also, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 35,200 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total value of C$174,201.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,800 shares in the company, valued at C$201,915.12. Insiders have sold 378,500 shares of company stock worth $2,100,221 over the last 90 days.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.