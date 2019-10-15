Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230 in the last three months. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

