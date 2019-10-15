Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.65

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.65 and traded as high as $31.19. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 202,855 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.65.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

