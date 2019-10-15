Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head-To-Head Review

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Green Bancorp and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Bancorp 20.51% 12.15% 1.34% First United 15.36% 9.06% 0.78%

Dividends

Green Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Green Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Bancorp and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Bancorp and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Bancorp $190.76 million 0.00 $34.13 million $1.21 N/A First United $67.33 million 2.46 $10.67 million N/A N/A

Green Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Green Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Green Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats First United on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

