Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 135750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.20 million. Analysts predict that Greenspace Brands Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

