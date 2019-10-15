GridCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $155.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

