GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $23.03.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 453,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 628.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

