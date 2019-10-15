Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 740,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.