Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.