HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.82. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

