Head to Head Review: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) & TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TOP SHIPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 TOP SHIPS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.76%. TOP SHIPS has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TOP SHIPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 4.28% 8.39% 4.35% TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TOP SHIPS does not pay a dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TOP SHIPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $372.97 million 0.38 $17.76 million $0.53 6.09 TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.20 -$11.13 million N/A N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats TOP SHIPS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 20, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 20 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

