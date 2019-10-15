Head to Head Survey: AVITA MED LTD/S (AVMXY) and Its Peers

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS: AVMXY) is one of 126 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AVITA MED LTD/S to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million -$24.75 million -20.23 AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors $802.99 million $160.17 million 6.09

AVITA MED LTD/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AVITA MED LTD/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors 1062 3235 6797 302 2.56

AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 57.14%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S’s peers have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors -4,420.39% -83.11% -36.04%

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S peers beat AVITA MED LTD/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.