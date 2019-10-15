Head to Head Survey: Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) versus Horizon Global (OTCMKTS:HZN)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Horizon Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.46 $2.08 billion N/A N/A Horizon Global $849.95 million 0.11 -$203.96 million ($1.38) -2.67

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Horizon Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dongfeng Motor Group and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Horizon Global 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Global has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 25.27%. Given Horizon Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Global is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Horizon Global does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Horizon Global -13.54% N/A -10.13%

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Horizon Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Hayman-Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Parkside, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, Witter Towbar, and TriMotive brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

