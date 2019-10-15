Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo (TSE:HEXO) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.70.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Hexo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.98.

Get Hexo alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Hexo has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.29.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.