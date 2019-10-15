HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

