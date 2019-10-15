HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Nomura raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. 4,985,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,579. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

