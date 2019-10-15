Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $26.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $167,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.