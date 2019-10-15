Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 313.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 73.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

