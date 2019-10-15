Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.95-8.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $7.95-8.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.09.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.