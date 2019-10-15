Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 108,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,340. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

