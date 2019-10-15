HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 30th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 10,571,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,145,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

