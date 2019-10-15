HSBC Lowers HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.34. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.