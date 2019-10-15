Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.86 ($73.09).

Shares of BOSS opened at €37.60 ($43.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is €48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.30. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

