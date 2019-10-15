HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 2.1%

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.59, approximately 2,044 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

