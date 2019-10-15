IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Set at $265.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $265.00 price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.37.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.51. 583,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,305,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,922,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

