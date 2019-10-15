Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. GMP Securities downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 43.64 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Iamgold by 7.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Iamgold by 8.2% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 33.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

