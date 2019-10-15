ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $150.62 and a 52-week high of $284.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,867,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 54,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

