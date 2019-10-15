IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises about 4.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IDEX were worth $47,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.78.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $484,321.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,038. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

