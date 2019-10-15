Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.37

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.37 and traded as low as $21.00. Ilika shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

