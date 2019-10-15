Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 1.8%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), approximately 146,430 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.90. The firm has a market cap of $312.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 23.81 and a quick ratio of 23.81.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

