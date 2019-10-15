Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given a $38.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a $38.00 price target on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Citigroup lowered Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $24.28 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

