Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by AltaCorp Capital

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 50,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,352. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,965,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,577,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

