India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 308.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGC opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

