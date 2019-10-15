InflationCoin (IFLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $36,686.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,686.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00874548 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000150 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 570.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

