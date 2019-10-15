Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.26

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.40. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 14,775 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $235.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

