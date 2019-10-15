Insider Buying: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,280 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $12,699.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 525,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 1,257,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,647. Datadog has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $41.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

