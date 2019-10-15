Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Sells 412 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $17,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marta Debellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Instructure alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Marta Debellis sold 515 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,630.00.

NYSE:INST traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,586. Instructure Inc has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INST shares. ValuEngine lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Instructure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.