Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Insmed has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,439,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insmed by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 675,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 577,884 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

