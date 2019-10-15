InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.76% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

