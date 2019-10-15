Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

