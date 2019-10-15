Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.98

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $20.97. Internet Gold Golden Lines shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 1,249 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Internet Gold Golden Lines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.75% of Internet Gold Golden Lines worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

